‘Why did ECP not take notice of speeches of Fazl, others?’

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib asked on Wednesday why the Election Commission of Pakistan did not take notice of speeches of Maulana Fazlur Rahman and leaders of other political parties.

He said that nation wants to know as to why the fair elections are not taking place in the country while it is laid down in the Constitution that holding fair and transparent elections in the country is an obligation of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Talking to media men here on Wednesday, he said it is imperative to ensure transparency in the accounts of political parties. PTI be allowed to see the accounts of PMLN and PPP. He went on to say the cases of PMLN and PPP have been pending hearing with the ECP since the last five years. “Thappa mafia is opposing electronic voting machine.”

He observed the PPP is not allowing to show its accounts. The ECP should mete out equal treatment to all parties. The constitutional institutions should discharge their obligations. He remarked the nation wanted to know why fair and transparent elections are not taking place in the country. Political parties are not giving their proposals for fair and transparent elections in the country.