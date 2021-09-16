5 COVID-19 deaths, 243 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : Another five patients suffering from coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district have lost their lives due to the illness in the last 24 hours though the number of patients tested positive in the last 24 hours has dropped down to 243.

It is important that less than 250 cases in a day have been reported from the twin cities after July 22 however the positivity rate of the infection is still well over five per cent in the twin cities.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that death of another five patients from the region has taken death toll to 2,032 while after confirmation of 247 new patients positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the total number of patients so far registered from the region has got to 137,926.

The virus has claimed another two lives from Rawalpindi district from where a total of 1,140 patients have so far lost their lives due to COVID-19 while confirmation of 96 new cases from the district took tally to 28,344.

To date, a total of 31,985 patients from the district had recovered from the illness while the number of active cases of the infection belonging to Rawalpindi was recorded as 1,508 on Wednesday of which 94 patients were hospitalized in the district and 1,414 patients were in the home isolation.

In the last 24 hours, three more patients died of COVID-19 from ICT took the death toll from the federal capital to 892. As many as 168 patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT taking the tally to 103,293 of which 98,789 patients belonging to the federal capital had achieved a cure. The number of active cases from ICT has been recorded as 3,612 on Wednesday.