PAL chairman condoles demise of poetess Zaitoon Bano

Islamabad: Zaitoon Bano is a well-known Pashto and Urdu language writer and poetess. She was held in high esteem in literary circles. This was stated by Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) in a condolence statement.

He said that Zaitoon Bano is the author of more than ten books, including 'Berg-e-Arzoo, Waqt-Ki-Dehleez-Par, Kachkul, Hindara, Bargad Ka Saaya, Mat Bangari, Zinda Rakh, Khobona, Jhundi Ghamuna and Manjeela.'

In recognition of her valuable services in the field of literature, the Government of Pakistan awarded her the Presidential Medal for Excellence. In addition, one of her books was awarded the Khushal Khan Khattak Award for the best book of the year by the PAL.

He said that the PAL has also published the book ‘Zaitoon Bano: Art and Personality’ of the Memar-e-Adab series.

PAL Chairman Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk and other Officers of the PAL attended her funeral prayers in Peshawar today and a wreath was laid on her grave by the PAL. The Chairman of the Academy extends his heartfelt condolences to her family members. PAL chairman also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of renowned writer, columnist, novelist and Fiction writer Tariq Ismail Sagar. He said that with the demise of Tariq Ismail Sagar, Urdu literature has lost an important writer.

He authored more than 72 books, including ‘Dhuwain Ki Dewaar’, ‘Aur Hassar Toot Gia’, ‘Red Alert,’ and more. He prayed for the forgiveness of the late Tariq Ismail Sagar and patience for his family.