The total number of dengue cases has reached over 250 in Punjab. This alarming situation calls for the immediate attention of the provincial government. The healthcare authorities should create awareness among people and inform them what precautionary measures they can take to prevent the disease.
In the meanwhile, hospitals should be equipped to deal with the flow of patients. One shouldn’t forget that Covid-19 is still here. We have to take precautionary measures to remain protected against the two diseases. People should listen to the government and follow all SOPs diligently.
Muhammad Bakhtiyar
Turbat
