Condolences

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed grief over the death of noted businessman Mian Muhammad Zaka-ur-Rehman. In a condolence message, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice-President Muhammad Nasir Hameed and Vice-President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry paid rich tributes to the services of Mian Muhammad Zaka-ur-Rehman for the cause of the business community and termed his demise an irreparable loss for the business community.
The LCCI president the services rendered by Mian Muhammad Zaka-ur-Rehman for the cause of business community and the ailing humanity would always be remembered.
