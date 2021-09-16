LAHORE:University of Management and Technology (UMT) organised a seminar on ‘Rule of Law and Democracy’ here at UMT on Wednesday. Senior politician Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan was the guest speaker of the seminar.

Addressing the seminar Aitzaz Ahsan said that democracy is a legal right of all Pakistanis and our responsibility is not just to declare ourselves obliged to serve it by only voting. He discouraged a democracy in which the lower class is not treated equally.

He further said that the Rule of Law written in books has no power until it is reflected in the way we think, in our attitudes as well as personality. Aitzaz Ahsan lauded President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad for producing quality graduates in all fields. Ibrahim Murad also presented a souvenir to Aitzaz Ahsan on this occasion. The seminar was attended by Head OCM Saqib Akhtar, faculty of UMT School of Law and Policy, students and PhD scholars from other departments.