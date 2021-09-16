16 cases registered over SOPs breach

LAHORE:Police registered cases against 16 persons over violation of corona SOPs during the last 24 hours.
Cases were registered for violating social distance as well. A total of 7,071 cases were registered during the lockdown. Around 3,678 cases were so far registered for non-use of masks.
LAHORE:Walled City of Lahore Authority has restored the Alamgiri Gate and Temple of Loh located inside the Lahore...
LAHORE: Secretary Information & Culture Punjab Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that the access to information about...
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. Sarwat Shahzadi received PhD degree in the...
LAHORE:Provincial Livestock Department, on Wednesday, has launched Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Release project to control...
KARACHI:A young labourer lost his life in a fire that erupted at a warehouse in the Manghopir area on Wednesday....
Rawalpindi: Fatima Jinnah Women University has successfully secured U.S.-Pakistan University Partnerships Grants...