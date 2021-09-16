 
Thursday September 16, 2021
16 cases registered over SOPs breach

Lahore

September 16, 2021

LAHORE:Police registered cases against 16 persons over violation of corona SOPs during the last 24 hours.

Cases were registered for violating social distance as well. A total of 7,071 cases were registered during the lockdown. Around 3,678 cases were so far registered for non-use of masks.

