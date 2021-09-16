32 die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 32 more patients died from corona in Punjab, including 12 deaths recorded in Lahore in the last 24 hours. Besides, 1,247 new cases were reported from across the province. So far, the total number of cases reached 416,902. Meanwhile, 380,153 patients have fully recovered in the whole province. A total of 566,058 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Punjab, bringing the total number of vaccines being administrated so far in the province to 39,496,820, whereas 65,075 vaccines has been administrated in City during last 24 hours taking total tally to 5,436,863.