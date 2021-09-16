MSDS for psychiatric, addiction treatment approved

LAHORE: Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Wednesday has approved the Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) for the psychiatric and addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres.

Convener TAC Prof Dr M Ashraf Nizami presided over the meeting which was held here at the PHC office. Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr M Saqib Aziz praised TAC for its consultations and outlining the MSDS as per the PHC Act 2010.

He assured the members of the implementation of their suggestions regarding improvement in the healthcare service delivery and enforcement of PHC rules and regulations. He told the meeting about a recent action of the PHC against an illegal drug addiction treatment centre and the evacuation of around 80 individuals, who were kept in subhuman conditions.

With the enforcement and implementation of the MSDS, such illegal entities would be finished while legal and standardised centres would function only, he said, adding that the PHC would continue its action against all illegal centres.

Director Clinical Governance PHC Dr Mushtaq Salariya gave a detailed overview of the Commission and highlighted salient features of the MSDS for the psychiatric and addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres.