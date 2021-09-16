JICA to help water agencies in pandemic

LAHORE: To help water-related organisations in Pakistan during the corona epidemic, a delegation of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) visited Wasa Head Office here on Wednesday.

JICA Head of Water Department in Pakistan Miss Aramaki met with Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz. Wasa Director P&D Abu Bakar Imran, Director Construction Zeeshan Bilal and Tahira Jabeen were also present on the occasion.

The Wasa MD told the media that JICA would help the water-related organisations in Pakistan in the corona epidemic. He said JICA would also provide assistance to the institutions in tackling the challenges faced due to corona. “All water agencies will be supported through the Pakistan Water Operators Network,” he said, adding the programme would also provide equipment related to corona. The Wasa MD said that awareness campaigns on continuous service delivery would also be conducted. Through the Pakistan Water Operators Network, all water companies in the country will be able to join the programme, he said.