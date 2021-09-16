More price control magistrates

LAHORE:The district administration has increased the number of price control magistrates in the City on Wednesday. The number of magistrates has been increased from 53 to 68, officials said, adding 15 newly designated magistrates have been posted at the police station level. Officials said presently six district magistrates, five tehsil magistrates and 57 police station level magistrates had been posted in the City. DC Omar Sher Chatha has issued a formal notification in this regard and directed all the price control magistrates to take strict action against the profiteers.
LAHORE:Walled City of Lahore Authority has restored the Alamgiri Gate and Temple of Loh located inside the Lahore...
LAHORE: Secretary Information & Culture Punjab Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that the access to information about...
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. Sarwat Shahzadi received PhD degree in the...
LAHORE:Provincial Livestock Department, on Wednesday, has launched Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Release project to control...
KARACHI:A young labourer lost his life in a fire that erupted at a warehouse in the Manghopir area on Wednesday....
Rawalpindi: Fatima Jinnah Women University has successfully secured U.S.-Pakistan University Partnerships Grants...