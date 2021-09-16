More price control magistrates

LAHORE:The district administration has increased the number of price control magistrates in the City on Wednesday. The number of magistrates has been increased from 53 to 68, officials said, adding 15 newly designated magistrates have been posted at the police station level. Officials said presently six district magistrates, five tehsil magistrates and 57 police station level magistrates had been posted in the City. DC Omar Sher Chatha has issued a formal notification in this regard and directed all the price control magistrates to take strict action against the profiteers.