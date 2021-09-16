Taimoor to be KPL CEO

LAHORE: Director Cricket Operations Taimoor Khan will be the new Chief Operating Officer of the Kashmir Premier League, KPL president Arif Malik told ‘The News’ on Wednesday.
“After the overwhelming success of KPL's inaugural season, I have no doubt that Taimoor Khan is the right man to shoulder the responsibility of taking KPL to new heights of T20 Cricket, landing it amongst the top T20 leagues in the world,” Arif said.
