Shortage of quality spinners to end, says Ijaz

LAHORE: Commandant of age group and undr-19 teams Ijaz Ahmed says that the search for quality spinners will come to an end with the emergence of under-19 cricketers.

He pointed out that in Ali Asfand, Faisal Akram, Mehran Ibrahim and Zeeshan, he saw potential future national cricketers. “They have the talent and temperament of becoming world-class performers,” said Ijaz.

Former leg spinner Mushtaq Ahmed said Pakistan had a quality crop of spinners with immense potential.

Ijaz and Mushtaq are supervising the training of players at the High Performance Camp for the under-19 players at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, Karachi, which is focusing on physical fitness, training and match preparation of the teenagers ahead of the upcoming domestic under-19 season and the Under-19 World Cup.

Ijaz said that Pakistan would benefit a great deal in the next two years through the emergence of young spinners who would progress from the under-16 stage. “We have been working hard with these spinners for two years, they graduated from the under-16 stage and have been developing brilliantly.

“The ongoing camp in Karachi has given an extended opportunity of further honing the skills of the spinners, at present, we have top quality left-arm spinners, leg-spinners and off-spinners in Ali Asfand, Aaliyan Mehmood, Faisal Akram, Mehran Mumtaz and Zeeshan Ahmed besides all-rounders like Qasim Akram and Fahad Munir who have the talent and temperament of becoming world-class performers by delivering the goods both at the U19 level and as future Pakistan stars,” said Ijaz.

NHPC Bowling Consultant Mushtaq Ahmed said: “These players have graduated from the under-16s and have made massive improvements in their game both from a technical as well as tactical aspects. As a spin bowling coach, my role is to provide them game awareness, reading pitches, the knowledge about various variations and how to deliver them, field placing as how to psyche out a batter.

“The work that has been done at this High Performance Camp in Karachi is absolutely amazing as the management led by Ijaz Ahmed has given these players as many as 26 matches against quality opposition including Sindh’s first and second XI players.

“This camp and the ones held previously besides the experience of playing tournaments like the Under-19 World Cup and the Under-19 Asia Cup will surely help our young spinners hone their skills quickly which augurs well for our future in the spin bowling department.”

Left-Arm-Spinner Ali Asfand said: “Playing so many matches has been a great help for us as there is nothing like executing the skills you learn in practice in a match scenario. Our coaches have provided us a tremendous opportunity of not only developing our bowling and batting skills but also of improving our fitness.

“My personal aim would be to make maximum use of the camp in the forthcoming season and further develop my bowling skills and serve Pakistan cricket for a long time.”

Left-arm-wrist-spinner Faisal Akram said: “We have been here at the camp for more than a month, there has been a real emphasis on our fielding and fitness besides batting and bowling. The matches against Sindh have provided us a great opportunity of learning and overcoming various challenges during a match. We have played against international and seasoned first-class players which has been a great learning curve for us.

“I feel a lot more confident of my skills as a left-arm-chinaman bowler and hope to make full use of the coaching and grooming I have received here.”