Team will surely miss Waqar, says Hasan

ISLAMABAD: All-rounder Hasan Ali expressed his confidence that the selected team for the T20 World Cup has the ability to perform to the expectations of cricket fans.

“Though the team selection is not my domain, I strongly believe that the selected team has the ability to beat the best and even go on to win the World Cup T20. All those selected on the team have earned a place on the team mainly because of their ability to perform in this format. This is our team, we have to support it to get the best results,” he said.

Asked on the quality of the New Zealand team on tour to Pakistan, Hasan said no team should be taken lightly.

“They are coming out of a tough tour to Bangladesh, where playing conditions were too demanding. They played well there and have all the capacity to perform better even in the coming ODI series. I think the series would be an interesting and competitive one.”

On his personal performance, Hasan said his focus had always been to perform for his team. “Whether it is with the bat or ball, I want to play my role and have always tried to put in my best efforts. My effort has always been to emerge as a true all-rounder. I am working hard to improve my all rounder abilities.”

He said it was too early to say whether Vernon Philander would have a positive impact on the team as a bowling coach.

“We know well about his abilities but cannot say anything yet on his impact on the team. Once he would join the team we would be in a better position to say anything. We don’t know yet when he will be joining the team.”

Hasan added that he never hesitated to help youngsters. “When we were young and newcomers in the team every senior supported us. Now it is time to share that experience with the newcomers.