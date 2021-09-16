Gold winner Haider may not get what he deserves

ISLAMABAD: Haider Ali — the winner of the gold medal in Paralympics — will have to content with Rs2.5 million cash award from the federal government against the laid down policy of Rs10 million for winning gold at the biggest stage. ‘The News’ has learned that a summary has been moved by the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) to the PM Office, recommending only Rs2.5 million as a cash incentive to Haider for winning gold.

The laid down policy gives the right to Haider to get Rs 10 million but it is likely that he now has to contend with Rs 2.5 million.

“We have already given him Rs 2.5 million for winning bronze at the Rio Paralympics. He also got another Rs1 million recently. The Punjab government has also awarded him Rs2.5 million. So, I think he would be having enough,” one of the officials said.

Everywhere in the world, Paralympics has the same status as that of Olympics and medal winners always receive the same treatment and recognition from their respective institution. However, surprisingly talented Haider will be deprived of his legitimate share.