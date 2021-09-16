Cop accused of sexual abuse sent to police custody for three days

A judicial magistrate on Wednesday sent a policeman on physical remand for three days for interrogation in a case pertaining to harassment and rape of a girl on the pretext of providing her job in the police department.

The investigation officer (IO) of the case presented the suspect, Usman, a constable in the Sindh police, before a District East judicial magistrate. The IO told the court that the suspect was arrested on the complaint of a girl who alleged that he had raped her several times at different places and filmed the scenes.

He said the suspect had also allegedly warned the girl not to report the case to the police, saying that in that case, he would make her obscene pictures and videos viral on the internet. The court heard that the statement of the victim had already been recorded and some investigation was still to be conducted as the investigators had to visit the crime scenes.

The IO requested the judge to grant him custody of Usman for two weeks to complete the interrogation, however, the judge allowed him to keep the suspect for three days only, and sought a progress report on the next hearing.

According to the girl, she used to make videos for TikTok on Coast Guards Chowrangi in Korangi where she befriended Usman, who introduced himself as a police officer, and later offered her job in the police department.

The complainant said that after their friendship, the suspect proposed to her and took her in his car to places where he raped her and made videos of her. She said that he continued to call her at different places, including the Zaman Town police station and a guest house on Sharea Faisal where she was subjected to sexual assault.

She stated that when she confronted him over this and asked him to marry her, he refused. She said that after that, she avoided him but he started threatening her also resorted to aerial firing outside her house.

The complainant said that when she went to the police station to lodge a complaint against him, he was present there and told her that she would not be able to do anything against him and any bid on her part against him bring more harm to her instead.