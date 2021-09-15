 
Wednesday September 15, 2021
Three of a family perish in truck-car collision

National

September 15, 2021

LAHORE: Three people of a family were killed and two injured in a collision between a car and a truck near Abdul Sattar Edhi Road in the Chuhng area here Tuesday. The accident took place as a result of over speeding. All the victims belonged to the same family and hailed from Sheikhupura.

