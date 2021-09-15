Hot, dry weather in most areas

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions continued to prevail here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather for the next 24 hours and added weak monsoon currents were penetrating southern areas while a weak westerly wave was also present over north western parts of the country. They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most plain areas of the country. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat, where mercury reached 44°C, while in Lahore, it was 34.4°C and minimum was 24.7°C.
LAHORE: A man was found dead in the limits of Ghalib Market police on Tuesday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be...
SUKKUR: A man killed his daughter by an axe in district Naushahro Feroze on Tuesday over a domestic issue.Reports said...
SUKKUR: Two people were killed in a firing incident between two groups of Mugheri clan over a land dispute in district...
SUKKUR: Two men were electrocuted in district Umarkot on Tuesday due to an 11,000kv open wire lying on their...
SUKKUR: Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro, has signed memorandum of...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday directed the federal law officer to submit relevant report from ministry of...