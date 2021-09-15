Hot, dry weather in most areas

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions continued to prevail here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather for the next 24 hours and added weak monsoon currents were penetrating southern areas while a weak westerly wave was also present over north western parts of the country. They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most plain areas of the country. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat, where mercury reached 44°C, while in Lahore, it was 34.4°C and minimum was 24.7°C.