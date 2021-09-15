Three of a family die in truck-car collision

LAHORE: Three people of a family were killed and two injured in a collision between a car and a truck near Abdul Sattar Edhi Road in the Chuhng area here Tuesday. The accident took place as a result of over speeding. All the victims belonged to the same family and hailed from Sheikhupura. They were identified as Jamshed, 28, Rabia, 55, and Faiza, 45. Injured Sumaira and Shahnaz were rushed to hospital in a critical condition.
LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions continued to prevail here Tuesday while Met office...
LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved six development schemes of various sectors at an...
LAHORE:The High Court has issued notifications for the appointment of judges in nine Banking Courts and four Special...
LAHORE:The protest of paramedics against the transfer of two employees at Lahore General Hospital and Punjab Institute...
LAHORE:All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, will reopen across the province...
LAHORE:Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi in a tweet has expressed concern over the declining...