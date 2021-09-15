Three of a family die in truck-car collision

LAHORE: Three people of a family were killed and two injured in a collision between a car and a truck near Abdul Sattar Edhi Road in the Chuhng area here Tuesday. The accident took place as a result of over speeding. All the victims belonged to the same family and hailed from Sheikhupura. They were identified as Jamshed, 28, Rabia, 55, and Faiza, 45. Injured Sumaira and Shahnaz were rushed to hospital in a critical condition.