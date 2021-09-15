Excited to work with skillful Pak youngsters: Philander

LAHORE: Former South African seamer Vernon Philander opened up for the first time after being appointed Pakistan bowling consultant for the T20 World Cup in the UAE next month.

The 36-year-old Philander will join former Australian batter Matthew Hayden in a revamped Pakistan coaching set-up after Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis stepped down last week.

Philander said that he couldn’t say no when newly-appointed PCB chairman Ramiz Raja offered him the role.

“Ramiz obviously called me up and asked if I was interested in joining the Pakistan team. It is a huge opportunity which I couldn’t turn down. It’s also really exciting to work with a group of skilful youngsters,” Philander was quoted by IOL Sport.

“Mohammad Hasnain is a really talented young bowler, and of course, there’s the big guy Shaheen Shah Afridi. I saw quite a bit of them during the recent series against South Africa and I am really excited to be working with them,” he added.

Philander is keen to add value with his experience which will allow Green-shirts to play attacking cricket. “It’s international cricket. There is always pressure, no matter which team you are a part of,” he said.

“I would like to think that I can add value in terms of bringing some form of consistency to this young attack. They are an exciting group and they also want to head in a direction where they play an attacking brand of cricket which is exciting to be a part of,” he said.