PML-N leader calls for efforts to get rid of rulers

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Engr Amir Muqam has said the incumbent rulers have destroyed everything including the country’s dignity, economy, culture and trade.

Instead of eradicating poverty, efforts are being made to eliminate the poor, he said, adding that getting rid of the “inefficient” rulers had now become imminent.Addressing a large gathering at Khadang Chakesar area in Shangla district on Monday, he said that only the PML-N under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif and Main Shahbaz Sharif had the capability to steer the country out of crisis.

On the occasion, hundreds of people from different parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Awami National Party (ANP) joined PMLN and reposed confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and Amir Muqam.

PMLN Shangla general secretary Bakht Alam Khan advocate, former MPA Fazlullah Khan, Hashim Khan, Manzoor advocate, Mashood Khan, Ayub Khan and others also addressed the gathering. Amir Muqam said that during his 20 years long political struggle, he never cut off contact with people and even narrowly escaped death seven times.