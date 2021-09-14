Corona vaccination made mandatory for BRT service

PESHAWAR: TransPeshawar on Monday announced that Covid-19 vaccination certificate would be required for travelling in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicles.

TransPeshawar spokesperson Umair Khan said that no-one would be allowed to enter the BRT stations without the certificate as per the directives of the government. He said that TransPeshawar was taking measures to help the government control the spread of coronavirus, adding all staff members of the BRT had been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the district administration sealed schools and colleges, including Edwardes College and School for violation of the SOPs. The administration said after receiving the information that some schoolswere open despite the government directives of closure, the administration directed officials to take action against those schools. The officials sealed The Smart School, Saddar campus, Edwardes College and School, Fahim Model School and College and Iqra Model School.