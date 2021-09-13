PPP leader says govt product of fraud

Lahore: PPP Central Punjab Vice President Aslam Gill during a press conference Sunday said their candidate’s house was illegally raided.
He said the incumbent government is a product of fraud. Seeing its defeat, the government has started playing dirty tactics. He said the PPP would win Cantonment Board polls. He further said there was a difference between the voters’ lists inside and outside the polling stations.
