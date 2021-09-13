India launches TV channel to air ‘only good news’

NEW DELHI: India’s renowned media house India Today has launched a new TV channel which will transmit only good and positive content for the viewers.
The vice-chairperson of the media house, Kallie Purie, said while speaking to Arab News that the channel, named Good News Today, will feature stories of hope, human achievements, inventions, and people from India and other parts of the world who have made positive contributions to their respective fields. “We need to spread positivity and good stories and personalities no matter what the reality is,” said Purie.
