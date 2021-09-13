IGP lauds police for holding peaceful CB elections

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP), Moazzam Jah Ansari has expressed satisfaction over security arrangements for cantonment board elections and lauded police personnel for holding peaceful polling in seven districts.
He visited various polling stations and inspected security measures for Cantonment Board’s polling.
Accompanied by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan, the IGP met with deputed staff in the polling stations and asked for security measures taken in the voting process. He was informed that foolproof security arrangements have been taken for voters and polling staff.
Police set up walk through gates on all 27 polling stations for safety purposes and bomb disposal squads and snipers were deployed on buildings adjacent to polling stations.
