Targeting ECP

Head of PPP Media Cell

The ruling party’s double down desperation to hold elections 2023 on the basis of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) may be a prelude to ‘wild rigging’ as aptly stated by the PPP MNA Shazia Marri last week. The official wild chase may suggest the ruling party is apprehensive of falling far behind in winning the forthcoming elections as it has become hugely unpopular among the people, basically due to the killing inflation and massive unemployment threatening lives and livelihood of the vast majority of poor masses.

It may also be presumed that the power that may have shown the red flag to the ruling party leadership of its inability to extend the type of support as it did in 2018. PTI has to rely on its performance, and the incumbency factor may take heavy in the absence of promised rebound. The Establishment may not be able to afford the further erosion of its respectability and credibility in the biggest province of Punjab as well that may has been on the wane since then. Such change of mind of the Establishment may also be the result of the situation in Afghanistan that can only be handled deftly by galvanizing the potential of the entire nation through the instruments of consensus and more importantly with unity. If all the factors mentioned are put together the inference deducted from the hypothesis may sound plausible.

The sharply political divided nation, as it is today, may make the task of the adversarial powers easier maximizing their inflictions against the security interests of the country. These are difficult times, and ruling party may exhibit leadership qualities and reach out to forge unity by gelling together instead of shattering the very fabrics of unity to the schadenfreude of the hostile powers. The leadership may seriously consider paradigm shift sooner than later. Its unseemly politics of today raises the serious question about as whose vested interests it is serving, though certainly not by design but may be by default.

The opposition parties are seemingly convinced that the PTI may be contemplating to come to power yet again through manipulation of elections results — this time through EVMs manufactured under the official auspices. The government’s over-enthusiasm in favour of EVMs as a penchant to make the electoral process fair and transparent is indeed a far-fetched cry because its credentials in the electoral process are exceedingly controversial as evident in the 2018 elections when Direct Transmission System (DTS) was disrupted allegedly to manipulate the elections.

The credibility of the elections was questioned by the international organizations of repute (EU, FAFEEN, and PILDAT) including the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan. To expect that the incumbent government will ensure free, fair and impartial elections may be naïve like hoping against all odds. The ruling party should have conducted the forensic investigations of the collapse of the DTS to ward off the criticism 2018 in the wake of well-entrenched perception right across assuming crescendo. The NYT laid bare the credibility of the last elections in its edition of July 31, 2018, in the following words: ‘By all accounts IK victory was far from fair. Human rights groups, academics, western diplomats and political analysts have said that Pakistan Establishment systematically targeted Mr. Khan’s rivals in the months before the elections helping him to win’.

If may be remembered that the opposition boycotted the House proceedings when the treasury benches bulldozed the (Electronic Machine Bill) bill on the basis of its majority in the National Assembly. Their confrontation was well-placed because they knew that electronic voting was being perused to rig the elections electronically focused to claw back to the corridors of power that might not be possible through prevalent voting system. The experts are of the view that the software can be fabricated to get the desired results without trace, or may take a lot of time of tracing rigging those may be contested on technical grounds making the whole exercise futile and inconsequential.

The opposition seems determined not to agree to the electronic voting as it may not surely reflect at all the will of the people honestly and thoroughly. Instead, the hoodwinking the people of their right to vote may surely be the real possibility, hurting right into the heart of democracy and democratic practices.

Unfortunately, the trust deficit between the treasury and opposition benches has been widening in perpetuity and the resultant polarisation is at the peak that is going to widen the void further as the government seems in no mode to follow the track of give- and- take to evolve consensus on the contentious issue. The arbitrary change in the composition of the Senate panel tilting the balance of power in favour of the treasury benches made abundantly clear the intention of the government to go for kill.

The Senate Parliamentary Committee has been deliberating the bill before it is tabled for voting in the Senate. The move may certainly leave no doubt for the opposition with regard to the government’s contemplation to repeat the rigging of 2018 elections this time through the electronic voting instead of disrupting the Direct Transmission System (DTS). The irresponsible and unguarded comments of Azam Swati, government minister, targeting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), were both distasteful and irresponsible if not disgusting. The Commission had earlier opposed the EVM on valid grounds those might prove catalytic of impeding ECP in the performance of its constitutional duty of holding free, fair and impartial elections.

The other three ministers in their press conferences on the same day upped the fight to the extreme level to the disappointment of the nation. The absence of government response to disown the comments of the minister is indeed disturbing.

The Election Commission of Pakistan earlier had expressed its serious reservations at the EVMs maintaining it might not be helpful to hold fair, free and impartial elections as mandated by the constitution obligating the preservation of the sanctity of the ballot paper as the corner stone of the whole electoral process. The reservations of the ECP came after the briefing given to the ECP by the experts on the technical and practical dimensions of the electronic voting on such a large scale like holding of general elections of the national and provincial assemblies simultaneously. The ECP’s major objections was also related to the impartibility of electoral voting in the general elections 2023 due to lack of political consensus.

Ironically, the government ministers and others sprang into action and rejected the ECP objections at the top of their voice justifying EVM while judging the role of the Election Commission as partisan at the same time. It had been the style of the ruling elite to cry foul against the institutions those refuse to play ball — of course —with the exception of one state institution. The former Chief justice Asif Saeed Khosa scoffed at prime minister’s comment hurling ‘two laws in the country’ in case of an opposition leader in which he was given relief by the apex court.

The government’s intention are quite clear to bulldoze the bill by calling a joint session of the Parliament during early this month as it anticipates the Senate may not pass the law where opposition is in majority. It may be assumed without fear of the otherwise that the political confrontation in the country may hit the roof before, during and after the elections 2023 with ugly manifestations. The unintended consequences may not be ruled out hurting the democracy and the image of the country right across the world that may be already on the borderline of embarrassment due to internal and foreign policy debacles.

Growing political intolerance, worsening human rights situation, shrinking space for the media, crimes against the minorities and women are the main reasons bedeviling the image of country. Likewise, the leadership of the opposition parties was subjected to the worst-kind of witch-hunting as their leaders were put behind bars to silence them for months and years. It may be described as the worst abomination in a functioning democracy. No compunction whatsoever and the vicious game are continuing without even a fleeting respite. Sadly, the democratic gains accrued during the previous PPP and PMLN governments had been spoiled by the incumbent ruling elite as democratic institutions had weakened including the Parliament, and the authoritarian forces have taken the central stage in the political arena of the country.

Tailpiece: Twenty thousand families are extremely grateful to Chairman Bilawal Zardari who declared in Rahim Yar Khan public rally that the PPP was going to challenge the apex court’s decision for review that terminated the services of around twenty thousand people across the country notwithstanding their services were regularised by an act of Parliament.

