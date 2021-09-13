Ex-lawmaker likely to join PTI

BUNER: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz district president and former advisor Sarzamin Khan and former candidate for National Assembly Kamran Khan likely to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), sources said.
They said that the party joining would be announced at a public meeting at College Ground, Sowari, soon.
Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and central and provincial leaders of the party would address the public meeting.
Lahore: PPP Central Punjab Vice President Aslam Gill during a press conference Sunday said their candidate’s house...
“War is nothing but the continuation of policy with other means”. So correct was Clausewitz but he didn’t know...
SUKKUR: Two people were killed in separate incidents in districts Ghotki and Dadu. According to reports, a local...
SUKKUR: The Nawabshah and Khairpur Police seized large amount of charas from a truck during a search operation at the...
SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah has said a developed Tharparkar was the dream of their...
President Biden held a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping late last week; only their second since...