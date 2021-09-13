12 injured in Jamrud accident

JAMRUD: Twelve persons were injured when a coach (LES 2755) heading to Tirah valley met with an accident in Mehraban Killay of Jamrud tehsil.
After leaving Bara tehsil, the coach reportedly met the accident as a result of overspeeding.
According to sources, Abdul Hameed, Mahnoor, Ghulam Nabi, Shirin Afridi, Alamzada, Aurangzeb, Taj Mohammad, Islam Gul, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Noor, Abdul Rashid and driver Wahid Khan were injured in the incident.
