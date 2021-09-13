Pak goods have strong competitive force at CAEXPO

BEIJING:“Pakistan has already opened the market of China and ASEAN. These years, Pakistan’s exports have recorded a new volume, exports to China are showing great momentum as well, and we hope that by the end of this year, we will have a new breakthrough,” said Pakistani ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque
He was talking to Gwadar Pro after he visited the Pakistani pavilion of the 18th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO).
CAEXPO kicked off on Friday (10th) in Nanning. This is the second time in a row that Pakistan has been invited to participate in as a special partner.
Lahore: PPP Central Punjab Vice President Aslam Gill during a press conference Sunday said their candidate’s house...
“War is nothing but the continuation of policy with other means”. So correct was Clausewitz but he didn’t know...
SUKKUR: Two people were killed in separate incidents in districts Ghotki and Dadu. According to reports, a local...
SUKKUR: The Nawabshah and Khairpur Police seized large amount of charas from a truck during a search operation at the...
SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah has said a developed Tharparkar was the dream of their...
President Biden held a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping late last week; only their second since...