Pak goods have strong competitive force at CAEXPO

BEIJING:“Pakistan has already opened the market of China and ASEAN. These years, Pakistan’s exports have recorded a new volume, exports to China are showing great momentum as well, and we hope that by the end of this year, we will have a new breakthrough,” said Pakistani ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque

He was talking to Gwadar Pro after he visited the Pakistani pavilion of the 18th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO).

CAEXPO kicked off on Friday (10th) in Nanning. This is the second time in a row that Pakistan has been invited to participate in as a special partner.