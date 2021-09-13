Agri tools distributed among farmers in S Waziristan

TANK: Directorate of Agriculture Extension South Waziristan has distributed free of cost agricultural tools among deserving farmers of the tribal district.

A ceremony was held in Wana, the main town of South Waziristan. On the occasion, District Director Agriculture Extension Dr Muhammad Anwar Khan Bhittani and a representative of IG FC South, Col Ihsan Saleem, distributed agricultural spray pumps, pack boxes, handcart and other agricultural tools among the growers of South Waziristan under Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) of the provincial govt.

Speaking at the event, Dr Muhammad Anwar Khan Bhittani said that the incumbent government had taken multiple steps for the development of agriculture in the country. He said that due to special interest of the provincial minister for agriculture Muhibullah Khan and secretary agriculture department Dr Muhammad Israr, plantation of olive orchards across the province was also likely in near future, which, he said, would generate employment opportunities.