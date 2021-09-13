COVID-19 claims two lives in twin cities

Rawalpindi: Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another two lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the region to 2,020 while 360 new patients have been reported positive for the infection taking tally from the twin cities to over 137,000. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that the positivity rate of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi has been recorded as 6.64 per cent in the last 24 hours. According to details, one patient died of the illness from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,133 while one death due to coronavirus illness from ICT took the death toll from the federal capital to 887 on Sunday.