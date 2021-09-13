JI rejects PMDA bill, backs media protest calls

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami announced rejecting the controversial Pakistan Media Development Authority Bill (PMDA), terming it undemocratic and contrary to the requirements of Constitution guaranteeing freedom of expression, and advised the PTI government to shun its ambitions to take control of media. Government’s obstinacy to proceed with the controversial legislation when journalists unions, human rights organisations and all opposition parties fully opposed it was inexplicable, said JI Information Secretary Qaiser Sharif, in a statement from Mansoora Sunday. He said JI believes in complete freedom of the press, fully backs the stance of media organisations and supports their protests and sit-in calls. He said Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry should tell the nation why his government felt the compelling need to constitute PMDA in the presence of various high level institutions to check misuse of freedom of expression and cyber crimes like Pemra, FIA etc. He asked how can the PTI government fully control print, social, digital media and film with the help of the new body and why it was bent upon making a black law which was never made in the past?