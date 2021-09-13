Constitutional limit for filling vacancy of two ECP members expire

ISLAMABAD: The constitutional limit for filling vacancy of two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been expired.

Two members from Punjab and KP provinces relinquished the charge on July 26 and the limit prescribed for filling the vacant seats within 45 days has been elapsed.

The passage of every single day without filling two members would be viewed as disobeying of the Constitution. The commission is consisted of five members, including the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). Each vacant seat has to be filled after meaningful consultations between the prime minister and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

The sources said the two have yet to initiate consultations by sitting across the table, while the prime minister wrote a letter to the leader of the opposition last month, wherein he suggested three names from each province. The letter was also written when the two members had retired. No formal reaction has been given by the leader of the opposition to the letter of the prime minister so far.

Article 213 of the Constitution deals with the Chief Election Commissioner, while Article 215 deals with Terms of Office of the CEC and members and its clause (4) says “Vacancy in the office of the Commissioner or a member shall be filled within forty-five days.” As far the qualification of the member, the Constitutional provision says “No person shall be appointed Commissioner unless he has been a judge of the Supreme Court or has been a senior civil servant or is a technocrat and is not more than sixty-eight years of age. Explanation 1) “senior civil servant” means a civil servant who has served for at least twenty years under the federal or a provincial government and has retired in BPS-22 or above. Explanation 2) “technocrat” means a person who is the holder of a degree requiring conclusion of at least sixteen years of education, recognised by the Higher Education Commission and has at least twenty years of experience, including a record of achievements at the national or international level.”

The Constitution has made incumbent upon the prime minister to initiate the process and it says “The prime minister shall in consultation with the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, forward three names for appointment of the Commissioner to a Parliamentary Committee for hearing and confirmation of any one person: [Provided that in case there is no consensus between the prime minister and the leader of the opposition, each shall forward separate lists to the Parliamentary Committee for consideration which may confirm any one name].

The Parliamentary Committee to be constituted by the speaker shall comprise 50 percent members from the Treasury benches and fifty percent from the Opposition parties, based on their strength in Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), to be nominated by the respective Parliamentary leaders: [Provided that the total strength of the Parliamentary Committee shall be 12 members, out of which one-third shall be from the Senate]. Provided [further] that when the National Assembly is dissolved and a vacancy occurs in the office of the Chief Election Commissioner, the [total membership of the Parliamentary Committee shall consist of] the members from the Senate only and the foregoing provisions of this clause shall, mutatis mutandis, apply.

The Constitution further says “The Commissioner [or a member] shall not be removed from the office except in the manner prescribed in Article 209 for the removal from the office of a judge and, in the application of the Article for the purposes of this clause, any reference in that Article to a judge shall be construed as a reference to the Commissioner [or, as the case may be, a member]”.

The sources pointed out that in the backdrop of new tussle between the government and opposition with regard to the ECP, it appears that the matter could be prolonged as it could cause Constitutional crisis as far as the ECP is concerned.