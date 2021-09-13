Trilateral Exercise Brotherhood underway in Baku

RAWALPINDI: Opening ceremony of ‘Trilateral Exercise Brotherhood’, being hosted by Azerbaijan, was held at Baku.
The exercise will be conducted in counter terrorism domain from 11-22 September, 2021. According to ISPR, special forces from Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey are participating in the subject exercise.
