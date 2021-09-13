 
Monday September 13, 2021
Man booked for torturing wife

National

Sep 13, 2021

LALAMUSA: Sadar police booked a man over allegedly torturing his wife.

Reportedly, the police registered a case against Mahfooz Hussain of Miana Chak on the report of Muhammad Arif, a resident of Kotla Arab Ali Khan.

The complainant alleged that the accused had tortured his daughter Aansa Arif, the wife of the accused, over a domestic dispute.

