Man commits suicide

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man committed suicide at Chak 322/JB on Sunday.
Reportedly, Abdul Khaliq ended his life by jumping in front of a train. The motive behind the incident is said to be poverty and unemployment.
TWO INJURED: A woman and her brother were injured by her husband over a domestic dispute at Chak 303/GB.
Chuttiana police told that the accused quarreled with his wife and brother-in-law over some issue.
Later, the accused allegedly shot at and injured his wife and her brother and fled from the spot.
