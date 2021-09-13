Man commits suicide

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man committed suicide at Chak 322/JB on Sunday.

Reportedly, Abdul Khaliq ended his life by jumping in front of a train. The motive behind the incident is said to be poverty and unemployment.

TWO INJURED: A woman and her brother were injured by her husband over a domestic dispute at Chak 303/GB.

Chuttiana police told that the accused quarreled with his wife and brother-in-law over some issue.

Later, the accused allegedly shot at and injured his wife and her brother and fled from the spot.