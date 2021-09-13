Uniform curriculum in accordance with law: PUC

ISLAMABAD: Leadership of different religious schools of thought and political organizations have termed the uniform national educational curriculum in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan and added that the teachings on inter-faith harmony, minorities and women's rights are very clear and explicit in the uniform national educational curriculum.

In a joint declaration issued here on Sunday, following the meeting of the leadership of different religious schools of thought and political organizations, it was pinpointed that elements campaigning against the uniform national educational curriculum want to tarnish Pakistan's image worldwide.

In the uniform national educational curriculum, it has been very clearly stated that non-Muslim children are not required mandatory to study Islamic teachings. The joint declaration stated that with Uniform National Educational Curriculum, hatred, sectarian violence and other social prejudices will come to an end and interfaith harmony and national unity and solidarity will strengthen in the country.

In the current situation, the atmosphere of sectarian violence in the country is an Indian conspiracy, said the clerics, while speaking with the meeting of Ulema-Mashaykh and religious and political organizations. They said that there was a need to unify various educational systems in Pakistan. The incumbent government not only paid attention to this issue but has also taken practical steps in this regard and implemented national uniform educational curriculum in the country. Conventional education is also being imparted in Madaris-e-Arabia up to intermediate. Only a few individuals are running a baseless propaganda campaign to tarnish Pakistan's image worldwide, which has been rejected by the nation, said the clerics.

The clerics stated that the uniform national educational curriculum includes all the subjects which would create unity and solidarity in the country and eliminate prejudices and differences. They said that the Constitution and law of Pakistan and Islamic teachings are the guardians of the rights of women and minorities and all these elements are included in the uniform educational curriculum. The clerics also pointed out that it is very strange that why don't those who talk about women's rights in Pakistan and Afghanistan remember Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

Now when the Afghan war is over, Dr Aafia Siddiqui should be released immediately, said the clerics addressing the Ulemas-Mashaykh meeting. The Ulema and Mashaykhs unanimously appealed for adherence to the Paigham-e-Pakisran code of conduct in the current situation, saying that in the current situation, there is an Indian conspiracy behind the elements that are creating sectarian strife in the country.

Amidst the developing situation in Afghanistan, these elements are hatching conspiracies to undermine the relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. All sections of life and religious scholars and leaders of all schools of thought and the general public must be fully careful and vigilant in this regard, said the joint declaration of Ulema-Mashaykh meeting.