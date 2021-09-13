Unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released a new study that underscores the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines against serious illness or death.

The study found that unvaccinated people are 10 times more likely to be hospitalised with Covid-19 than those who have been vaccinated, and 11 times more likely to die of the virus, according to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

The study — as well as two others also released by the CDC — provide clarity about the state of the pandemic. The study also found that protection against initial infections fell slightly — but the vaccine’s “effectiveness against hospitalisation and death showed barely any decline during the entire period,” according to the Washington Post.

Healthy boys may be more likely to be admitted to hospital with a rare side-effect of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine that causes inflammation of the heart than with Covid itself, US researchers claim.

Their analysis of medical data suggests that boys aged 12 to 15, with no underlying medical conditions, are four to six times more likely to be diagnosed with vaccine-related myocarditis than ending up in hospital with Covid over a four-month period.

According to another study, at least 63 per cent of the parents in India are ready for their children to get inoculated against the coronavirus disease when such a vaccination drive is launched.

The findings published in Journal of Family Medicine and Family Healthcare show that while 70.44 per cent of the respondents were willing to get their vaccinated against the virus, 29.55 per cent of them showed unwillingness.

Also, Israel is making preparations to ensure it has sufficient vaccine supply in case a fourth round of Covid-19 shots is needed, the country’s top health official said.

“We don’t know when it will happen; I hope very much that it won’t be within six months, like this time, and that the third dose will last for longer,” Health Ministry Director General Nachman Ash said in an interview with Radio 103FM.