PM approves 44pc raise in rental ceiling of federal govt employees

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a 44 percent increase in the rental ceiling for federal government employees. Per a notification issued in this regard by the Prime Minister's Office, the increase in house rent will be applicable to federal government employees, starting from grade 1 to grade 22. Moreover, the increase in rent will be applicable to employees stationed in different cities of the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta.
