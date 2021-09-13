Elliott poised for return to action at Punchestown

PUNCHESTOWN: Oh Purple Reign is set to be Gordon Elliott’s first runner following his six-month ban, at Punchestown on Tuesday.

Elliott was free to begin making entries again from last Thursday, after the end of his suspension by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board in March when an image of him sitting on a dead horse was widely circulated on social media.

The top Irish trainer was banned for 12 months, with half of that sentence suspended, and ordered to pay costs of €15,000 – with the IHRB stating the punishment reflected “the seriousness of the offence and the damage to the Irish racing industry” after the image provoked huge public outcry.

Denise Foster took temporary control of Elliott’s Cullentra base, enjoying a Grade One winner at the Cheltenham Festival with Mares’ Hurdle victor Black Tears while also saddling dual Grand National hero Tiger Roll as he bounced back to winning form with a wide-margin success in the cross country.

Elliott initially made five entries on the Flat card at Punchestown – but after final declarations were published on Sunday morning, Oh Purple Reign appears likely to be his sole representative.

The four-year-old, a winner at Gowran for Foster on September 1, is one of a field of 14 for race three of the afternoon – the Donate To The Coast To The Curragh Cycle In Honour Of Pat Smullen Handicap. Sligo declarations will be published on Monday morning.