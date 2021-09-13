Coady admits first Wolves win was ‘massively needed’

LONDON: Conor Coady admitted Wolves had been “desperate” to break their duck after they claimed their first goal, point and victory of the season with a 2-0 win at Watford.

Hornets defender Francisco Sierralta headed the ball into his own net in the 74th minute to give Wolves the lead, and manager Bruno Lage his maiden Premier League goal in charge of the club.

Substitute Hwang Hee-chan then bundled the ball over the line to double his side’s lead and score his first goal on his debut.

“It’s huge that we’ve got points,” Coady told the club website.

“We knew that we’ve been performing quite well, we’ve been playing some good football, creating chances and doing well, but the most important thing is picking up points.

“We’ve been patient, but we’ve also believed as well. We’ve not stopped believing in what we’ve wanted to do. We’ve been performing well but we understand that, at the end of the day, it’s all about picking up points.

“We were desperate for that win, we’ve spoken about it for weeks because we feel we’ve been a little bit hard done by at times, but it’s about picking up points. That was massive for us.

“It was huge that we came here and not just put on a good performance, but also got the win as well. It was massively deserved but it was also massively needed.”

Xisco Munoz admitted his Watford side need to improve in a number of areas going forward.

“We need to improve with finishing, we need to improve in different situations and we need time and we need work and to have the ability for every day,” he said.

“We want to learn about the situation and to try every day to stay out of our comfort game and to give the best for the team, inside the pitch and outside the pitch.”