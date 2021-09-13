Alvi addresses joint session today

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has summoned a joint session of Parliament to meet on today (Monday), as the new parliamentary year begins. “In exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of the Article 54 read with (3) of the Article 56 of the Constitution, the President summoned both the houses of the Parliament to assemble together in the Parliament House on Monday, the 13 September, 2021 at 4 pm,” read a notification. Alvi will address the joint sitting at the advent of the fourth parliamentary year.