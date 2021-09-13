Indian troops launch operation in Rajouri

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Rajouri district of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmir Media Service reported on Sunday.

The Indian army, paramilitary and police personnel launched the operation in the higher reaches of Barote village of the district after having a specific input about presence of some “militants”, a senior police officer told the media, adding exchange of fire between “militants” and Indian forces was going on. Meanwhile, Major Mayank Vishnoi of the Indian army succumbed to his injuries in Udhampur military hospital. He was injured due to “misfire” from own rifle at 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp in Shopian district on August 27. Separately, two Indian troops were injured in a road accident in Awantipora area of Pulwama district. A police official said an Indian Army truck skidded off the road near Kadlabal Chersu, as a result two army men sustained injuries.