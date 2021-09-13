SNP members back Indyref2 at ‘earliest’ safe opportunity

EDINBURGH: SNP members have backed the Scottish government plans for the timing of another independence referendum at the “earliest” possible moment after the Covid crisis.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has called for another referendum by the end of 2023 when the coronavirus pandemic is over, although the UK government remains opposed to another vote.

Party members have now endorsed that timescale, backing a motion by 535 votes to 10 that sets out plans for another vote “as soon as it is safe to hold a proper, detailed, serious national debate on independence”.

It states that the date should be determined by “data-driven criteria” about when the public health crisis is over.

Chris Hanlon, the SNP’s policy development convener, insisted the timescale for another vote was “not kicking the can down the road”, amid some calls from pro-independence supporters for another referendum as soon as possible.

Hanlon said the recent Holyrood election result, in which the SNP won 64 of the 129 seats, “clearly and unambiguously” gave an endorsement for another referendum.

“In May of this year, we asked the sovereign people of Scotland to authorise the next Scottish government to hold a referendum on drawing to close a political union with the rest of the United Kingdom that is no longer fit for purpose and can only hamper our efforts to rebuild from Covid,” Hanlon said.

Appearing on Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday show, Ms Sturgeon rejected suggestions that she was using coronavirus as an excuse to delay.

The First Minister said: “This is not just about safety of polling stations, it is about making sure that as the country faces a big, important decision about its future, it’s able to focus on that properly, and that it doesn’t have looming over that a Covid crisis.”

Pointing to spiking cases of coronavirus, she said: “I don’t think that kind of situation would be the best backdrop to the country considering and making a decision on its future.”

It was suggested to Ms Sturgeon that rather than being concerned about Covid-19, she was waiting until it was politically advantageous.

But she said that any politician would “factor those kind of judgments into those decisions” and added: “I am very confident that when this question is next to put people in Scotland will vote yes.”

She said: “My primary consideration is to do what’s right for the country, when is it right.”

Following the passing of the motion, the Scottish government’s Constitution Secretary, Angus Robertson, said: “There is a cast-iron democratic mandate for an independence referendum, with the SNP receiving the highest share of the vote and the strongest electoral endorsement in the history of devolution in May’s election.”

Robertson added: “We cannot trust the Tories to protect the future of Scotland. That is why it so important Scotland has the choice to forge a different, better path with independence.”

The vote followed a poll for the Sunday Times that suggests 53 per cent of voters with a preference would like a referendum in the next five years, although just 17 per cent would want it to happen within the next 12 months.

Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “The SNP leadership should spend more time listening to the country and less time listening to its supporters. It’s insulting that any politician would think planning for a divisive second referendum is a good use of parliamentary and government time and resources.”