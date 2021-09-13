Commercial flights to Kabul not resuming today, clarifies PIA

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has clarified that media reports suggesting commercial flights from Islamabad to Kabul are resuming from today (Monday), are false.

The PIA added that it was “keen and all geared up to restart” commercial flights from Islamabad to Kabul, however, a final decision has not been made in this regard, spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan told Voice of America.

On Saturday, AFP had quoted the PIA spokesperson as saying that the airline had received all technical clearances for flight operations.

However, he told VOA that there is some time before flight operations to Kabul resume. He said flights to and from Kabul depend on “a lot of factors on the ground that are still to be managed.”

He explained that media reports suggesting the flights would resume beginning Monday have been taken out of context.

Khan added that some international institutions and missions in Kabul are regularly in contact with the PIA and have requested it to run charter flights, prompting the airline to seek permission to do that. “We had actually applied for a charter flight permission to Kabul that was taken up by the media and they said that the PIA is now resuming its regular flight operations from September 13, which is not the case,” Khan clarified.

“The schedule of such flights will be announced only after the finalisation of necessary arrangements,” Khan said, adding that details for charter flights can be sought from the airline’s office in Kabul and Islamabad.

The PIA spokesperson added that “certain arrangements” have to be in place before flight operations resume, however, the arrangements are not in place yet. Khan did not elaborate on the nature of the arrangements.