Counting begins as cantonment board polls end

ISLAMABAD: Counting began as voting for local government elections in cantonment boards across Pakistan ended on Sunday.

A total of 1,569 candidates stood for elections in 219 wards of 42 cantonment boards. Of the candidates vying for a total 219 wards, seven candidates have already been elected unopposed. In addition, there is no competition in four wards of Kamra, none in one ward of Rawalpindi and none in one ward of Pano Aqil. Therefore, polls were held in 206 wards.

The polling process started at 8am and continued till 5pm. Traditional rivalry between competing parties was witnessed in the polling exercise, Geo News reported.

In Karachi, PPP minister Saeed Ghani shared a video of PTI minister Ali Zaidi visiting a polling station, upon which the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) took notice and issued orders for Zaidi’s expulsion from the constituency.

Zaidi, in response, challenged the ECP to prove he had visited any polling station other than where he had cast his vote, vowing that he would resign as a minister, and moreover as an MNA if it was proven. Zaidi’s arrival at a polling station near the National Stadium was met by loud cheers by PTI workers.

Meanwhile, MQM-Pakistan’s Wasim Akhtar also complained to the ECP and said the PPP lawmakers are “roaming around” in various localities, where they were “acting like goons”. He alleged that voter numbers had been fudged in several cantonments. Furthermore, two fake polling agents were arrested.

In Lahore’s Ward No 4, clashes occurred between PTI and PML-N workers, who shouted slogans against one another. Moreover, after three days of continuous rains in the city, the polling process was delayed at some polling stations due to accumulated rainwater in different areas.

Security was tight at polling booths across the country. The ECP had directed the provincial governments to install cameras at the most sensitive polling stations and said that presiding officers would announce the results at the polling stations after counting ended. All polling agents and candidates were to receive a copy of the result from the Presiding Officer.

In the polls, 684 independent candidates from across the country were in the fray while 876 candidates from political parties were also contesting. The highest number of candidates is 183 from PTI, while 144 are from PML-N, 113 from PPP, 104 from Jamaat-e-Islami, 42 from MQM-P, 35 from Pak Sarzameen Party, 34 from PML-Q and 25 candidates from JUI-F. Furthermore, 83 candidates of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan are also contesting.