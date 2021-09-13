PTI head vows to strengthen party in AJK as per wishes of top leadership

Islamabad : Newly elected President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan has vowed to strengthen the party in Azad Kashmir as per wishes of top leadership of the party.

Thanking the party leadership for reposing full confidence in electing him as President of the party for AJK Chapter, he said that he will work as per wishes and satisfaction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Organizer Saifullah Niazi and other high ups of the party.

Addressing a meeting of party leaders and workers here on Saturday, Sardar Tanvir Ilyas said his top priority will be to reorganize the PTI in Azad Kashmir at grass root level.

Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, who is also the Senior Minister in Azad Jammur and Kashmir Legislative Assembly cabinet, said that he is thankful to party leadership, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan for considering him as party president of Azad Kashmir.

The Kashmiri leader lauded the services of Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur during the recent election campaign in Azad Kashmir. He said that Ali Amin Gandapur has played a key role in election campaign, which resulted in success of PTI candidates.

He said that due to efforts by Chief Organizer Saifullah Niazi, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is getting popularity day by day in the country. He said that a large number of people have reposed full confidence the party and its leadership.

The Senior Minister said that vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan has played a key role in strengthening the party in Pakistan as well as in Azad Kashmir.

Sardar Tanvir Ilyas said that PTI is the only political party in Azad Kashmir, which got popularity among the masses in a short spam of time. He said that the masses have rejected the politics of loot and plunder. He said that the PTI government in Azad Kashmir will remove the miseries of the Kashmir people at priority basis.

The AJK senior minister also reaffirmed to serve the masses in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that drastic steps will be taken to overcome unemployment and the work on the implementation of the billion tree project will also be intensified and added that effective steps will be taken for the rehabilitation of the victims of the Line of Control.