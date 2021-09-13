PCB launches online merchandise programme

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), to celebrate the country's rich cricket history and culture, announced the launch of its Official Merchandise Store, which will go live on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The passionate Pakistan cricket fans will be able to purchase authentic apparel and accessories at www.shop.pcb.com.pk.

The online store will be a one-stop shop for the cricket fans in and outside Pakistan where they will be able to purchase customised merchandise, Pakistan national side’s training and travel gear, fan wear, collector’s edition merchandise and hardware accessories with items being regularly added.

With the launch of the program, the PCB will also be introducing the first in its Legacy Series line of merchandise items.