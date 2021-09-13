Saba first Pak woman to reach Gondogoro peak

LAHORE: Saba Haleem, a Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) student, became the first Pakistani woman in the world to reach the top of Gondogoro Peak.
Saba, alongside four male members from LUMS Adventure Society, reached Gondogoro Peak, a 6,008m peak near the world’s second-highest peak K2.
Gondogoro peak is a snow-capped climbing peak of the Karakorum Range situated in the north of Hushe valley. It is surrounded by multiple internationally renowned mountains K2 and Broadpeak in the north, Masherbrum in the west and Laila Peak in the south.
