Hafeez back from CPL

LAHORE: Experienced cricketer Mohammad Hafeez has reached Pakistan from West Indies after leaving Caribbean Premier League (CPL) halfway while Imad Wasim stayed behind.

Hafeez is expected to address an important press conference within two days as he is not happy with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) playing dual policy. Players were given Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) till September 18 to play CPL.

According to the sources, Hafeez got strict instructions to return to the country. As per the reports, this dual policy from PCB made Hafeez angry and he has decided to do a presser in the upcoming days.

But after the announcement of T20I squad for the New Zealand, England series, and T20 World Cup, the players who were selected received instructions from PCB to return to the country by September 12.

Hafeez, Azam Khan, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, and Usman Qadir were named in the squad. Azam (Barbados Royals), Asif (St Kitts & Nevis Patriots), and Usman (Saint Lucia Kings) had already returned to the country.